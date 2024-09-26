Dash cam deals have landed on Amazon and some of them are less than half price

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dash cams are innocuous little pieces of technology that we hope we never need to use. They quietly record every second of our journeys, and there's a good chance you'll never need to download any footage - but if you ever find the need to use them, they can be invaluable.

If you're involved in an accident, the dash cam will have captured evidence that could transform your insurance claim, or even get you out of a legal pickle. Evidence is key in motor disputes, and dash cams are always on hand to provide it, thanks to their constant recording systems.

A decent dash cam can cost as little as £30, and there's arguably little need to spend any more than that. Up the budget, and you'll get added safety features, perhaps a 24-hour system to record incidents that occur while you park, or some offer a second or even third camera.

Spending a bit more will usually offer better quality footage, and that could be crucial in identifying a number plate, or giving a clear enough view in the dark - but just having one running will be enough in most cases to give you some peace of mind.

It's handy, then that Amazon is currently doing some big discounts on dash cams, and these are the best offers we've spotted this week.

1. iZekeer Dash Cam

iZekeer Dash Cam | Amazon

An amazing saving on this rather straightforward package. Just one camera, but with 1080p recording and a 170-degree field of view. It’s a decent brand, too, so build quality and usability will be top notch.

The stand-out feature is its 24/7 parking monitoring, which is good to see at its original £50 price point, but at less than £20 that's quite a remarkable addition.

It would have been nice to have seen an SD card included, but they can be had for less than a tenner, so it won't break the bank.

2. Dynacam Dash Cam Front and Rear

Dynacam Dash Cam Front and Rear | Amazon

This is a very cheap way to get a front and rear dashcam setup in your car. And it's a really nice, compact device to boot.

The front camera is a discreet 4K device, while the rear camera is just a very basic box, albeit with 1080p capabilities.

It's good to see a 64 GB SD card included, and it features WiFi access, which means you'll be able to play footage directly through an app.

A wide aperture and night vision on the front camera is a nice touch, but don't expect miracles from the rather basic rear camera.

3. Miofive S1 Dash Cam Front Rear

Miofive S1 Dash Cam Front Rear | Amazon

It's great to see a half-price deal on a premium brand, and I've personally tested the Miofive S1, so I know it's one of the best you can buy.

Not only do you get 4K cameras front and rear, it also comes with decent apertures and frame rates, making the video brighter and smoother.

A trick parking sensor that treads more lightly on your car's battery is another premium feature, and there's a timelapse function for playing back hours of footage in mere minutes.

Miofive's app is also one of the best I've used, so this is a really good option for someone who wants to get the best out of their dash cam.

4. Vantrue N4 Three-Channel Dash Cam

Vantrue N4 Three-Channel Dash Cam | Amazon

Another premium brand I've spent a bit of time with, Vantrue's triple camera setup is the ultimate in dash cam decadence.

While the front camera faces the oncoming view, and the rear camera records what's going on behind you, a third camera records the interior.

Only the front camera gives 4K footage, but the other two offer 2.5K, which will be pretty decent.

A Sony Starvis sensor, decent frame rates, night-vision and a trick parking mode are the icing on what is admittedly a rather expensive cake, but if you want a dash cam that does the lot, this is it.

Just remember to tick the voucher box before you buy, to get the price down all the way to £149.99