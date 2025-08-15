Save 60% on a luxury spa day for two with lunch and Prosecco - now £89
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
This amazing voucher deal could be the perfect way to unwind after the kids have finally gone back to school.
It's a spa experience at a Bannatyne's Health Club for two people, aimed at couples who want to treat themselves to some true luxury and pampering after a long, hot summer.
The package normally costs £221.40 but a Wowcher deal will bring that price down to just £89. That's a saving of 60%.
It includes a choice of indulgent 30-minute treatments for two people, full use of the spa's luxurious facilities, lunch, and a bottle of Prosecco. You'll also get a £10 voucher to spend on spa retail products as part of the deal.
Treatments to choose from include Swedish Back, Neck and Shoulder Massage, Tailored Facials, or full-body scrubs. There's an option on the Wowcher website to upgrade the treatments to 60 minutes each.
Obviously, the package includes full use of the Bannatyne’s spa and gym facilities for the day, and there are 38 venues across the country to choose from.
Click here to see the deal, and all the other options available to further enhance your luxury experience.
