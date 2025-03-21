6 annoying habits you're doing that is driving your hairdresser crazy - you’ve probably done all of them | Canva

From no-shows to coffee cups, these are the six most annoying habits clients do at the salon—are you guilty?

Before I became a lifestyle writer I was a fully qualified hairdresser and worked at Steve Ryding Hairdressers in Preston for most of my 15-year career. On average I would cut between 10-12 clients' hair a day.

There are a few habits clients have that really get on my nerves. You’ve probably done one or two without even realising—but if you go through this list and find you’ve ticked every box, do yourself a favour: buy your hairdresser a bottle of wine. Trust me, they’ll appreciate it.

My memories of nightmare clients were stirred when I heard about the launch of a new campaign by Treatwell called, #TreatYourSalonWell, which aims to promote thoughtful and responsible booking practices. By simply showing up for your appointments, you can make a significant difference for salons struggling to stay in business.

1. Not showing up for your appointment

The number one most annoying thing a client can do is not show up for their appointment. We lose out on the money for that appointment but your time slot could have easily been filled with someone else on our long waiting list. Thankfully, booking appointments is simplicity itself with Treatwell.

2. Arriving late (with a coffee in your hand)

You might not know this but hairdressers expect you to arrive 10-15 minutes before your actual appointment time. Arriving 10 minutes late means you are extremely late and we are now running behind for our next client.

Blaming the traffic is a classic reason for being late. However, walking in with a Starbucks in your hand is even worse. If you are going to be late, at least bring an extra coffee for us!

3. Eye contact when they are washing your hair

When we are washing your hair at the basin - do not make eye contact. It’s the weirdest thing to do and you look creepy. Ask any hairstylist they will all agree - just close your eyes and relax.

4. Drinking when they are trying to cut your hair

I know, we asked if you wanted a drink - and now we don’t want you to drink it. Look there is a right time to drink your tea and that’s when we are drying your hair - not when we are trying to cut a straight line.

5. Touching your hair in the middle of a blow dry

The rule of styling hair is when it’s hot it will mould into the perfect shape and the cooling down sets the hair into place. If you touch your hair whilst we are styling it with hairdryer, straighteners or curling wand not only will it be hot, you will also be ruining your style. Please don't touch it until we have completely finished.

6. Not booking your next appointment

This is one of the most important things you can do to help support your hairdresser and keep her in business. We need clients to work which means we need you - annoying habits and all.

Hairdressers are more than just someone who does your hair, we become best friends, therapists and confidants. Despite all the annoying little things you do we still love cutting your hair and enjoy catching up with you every six to eight weeks. To help keep us busy, book your appointments in advance.

