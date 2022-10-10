Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: best deals, how to get free access

Amazon will be running a huge sale, its “Prime Early Access Sale” from 1am on October 11 until 11.59pm on October 12.

The online retail giant claims the early sale is designed to help spread the cost of the festive season - particularly considering the current cost of living crisis.

While the sale is technically for Amazon Prime customers, non-Prime members could sign up for a free trial and access the sale, provided they have not had a Prime subscription or free trial previously.

You can sign up for a free trial here.

There will be deals across many top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, toys, and Amazon Devices.

So, what’s on sale then?

In the UK, Prime members will find discounts on electronics from Samsung and Shark, kitchen essentials from Tefal, toys from Lego and Melissa & Doug, beauty favourites from CeraVe, and top fashion picks from Levi and Swarovski.

Some of the deals previewed include huge savings on Amazon devices - from Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets and Fire TVs, as well as up to 50% off headphones.

Shoppers can also expect to pick up impressive bargains on laptops, electric toothbrushes, blenders, mattresses - even fire pits.

You can keep an eye on the deals via the early access section of the Prime website, here. Check back here over the sales period - we’ll be keeping the page updated with the best sales deals.

What else do you get with an Amazon Prime membership?

There’s plenty to be said for being an Amazon Prime member. In the first instance, of course, you’ll have access to the Prime Day deals - both this Early Access October sale, and the massive sales event Prime host in June, Amazon Prime Day.

You also benefit from free next-day or same-day delivery on most sales items, and get access to Prime Video - which includes plenty of free TV and movies, Amazon Music services, and thousands of free e-books.