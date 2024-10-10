Amazon Prime Day deals haven't stopped yet - there are still some big savings on Amazon tech
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days saw thousands of discounts being applied to popular products in the world of fashion and beauty, homewares, and even food and drink. And while the discounts ended officially at midnight on Wednesday, October 9, Amazon is still offering some huge savings on some items.
The best deals that are still lingering - and in some cases, we don't know how long for - appear to be on Amazon’s own kit, so we're talking Ring video doorbells, Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets and Blink cameras.
For example, there's still a remarkable 58% off the 5th Generation Echo Dot smart speaker, or 56% off the smaller Echo Pop. That brings the prices down to £22.99 and £19.99 respectively.
Smart security tech has been a huge seller over the Big Deal Days, but that hasn't stopped the deals carrying on. Ring's battery video doorbell is currently still half price, down to £64.99, and there's an amazing deal on a Blink Outdoor Camera Bundle for £55.99 - down from its original £149.98 price.
It might also be a great time to invest in a family-friendly tablet, because this 7" Fire tablet (with ads) is still just £29.99 - that's a 54% saving.
We've also spotted the kids' Fire 7 tablet, with its rugged casing, in a variety of colours for £59.99 - that's less than half its original £124.99 price.
Some of these deals are billed to last until Wednesday, October 16, but many of them don't have expiry dates published, so jump on one soon.