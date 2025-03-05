Amazon has some incredible deals on Anker power banks right now

Anker power banks are among the best devices for keeping tech topped up | Anker

We've seen savings of up to 65%, with prices starting at just £7.99 for top-spec charging solutions

Keeping your gadgets topped up while you're on the move is becoming increasingly important as we invest in an array of USB-powered tech.

From smartphones to smartwatches, and earbuds to drones, we're relying more and more on portable power to extend the time we can stay connected, entertained, and productive.

And that's why it's great to see one of our favourite mobile charging brands, Anker, apply some huge discounts to some of its most popular products.

From bargain 10,000mAh power banks to a better-than-half-price deal on a high-power charging block, this selection could be ideal if you need a battery boost.

1. Anker 313 Portable Power Bank

The 313 is slim and light - but still packs a punch | Anker

It might be the baby of the Anker range, but this power bank still has 10,000mAh, and that's enough to charge the average smartphone two or three times.

Because it's one of the smallest in the range in terms of capacity, it's also one of the easiest to carry around. It's small and light, and will slip in any pocket really easily.

And with a 65% saving it's an absolute bargain at the moment. A truly high-quality power bank for less than a tenner. Not to be missed.

2. Anker 325 Portable Power Bank

The 325's 20,000mAh capacity is great for power-hungry devices | Anker

If you need a bit more grunt from your power bank, and you have a little more room in your budget, this one looks like a superb option.

It's a 20,000mAh powerhouse with a 15W power output and four sockets, including two USB-Cs.

This means it's ideal for smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches and even tablets, and it'll charge huge-capacity devices a few times and still come back for more.

It's also very compact for its capacity, which will make it great for travelling. As an all-rounder, this is a great option - and it's really cheap.

3. Anker 24,000mAh 140W power bank

Big enough to keep laptops going for hours - the 24,000mAh power bank is a monster | Anker

This one's an absolute monster. Its 24,000mAh battery is about as big as they get for this price and size, and its output of 140w means it can power even some of the most cutting-edge laptops.

If you're serious about the amount of power you need, this is the device for you.

It's quite heavy and bulky, so perhaps better suited to a bag rather than a pocket, but you'll love that display giving you its vital statistics. And what a saving if you can catch the deal.

4. Anker 735 USB C Plug Charger

These wall sockets are incredibly useful | Anker

This isn't a power bank, but it's just what you're going to need to top up your power banks quickly after they've done their duty.

It's a 65w wall plug that has three sockets, two USB-C sockets and one USB-A socket.

With that much power output it's ideal for charging laptops, Steamdecks, or other high-demand tech, and it's also going to be great for charging up big power banks.

This is the best saving we've seen on this incredibly useful gadget, but it's a limited-time deal, so don't miss it.