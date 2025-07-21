The science-backed skincare brand helping you fight breakouts and blemishes

47 Skin helps fight breakouts with revolutionary ingredient - but what is Silver Chitoderm?

If you've ever struggled with breakouts or blemishes, you're not alone. But what if the key to clear, glowing skin wasn't just in another skincare trend but in a proven, science-backed solution? Meet 47 Skin, the skincare brand that's redefining how we fight skin issues with a revolutionary ingredient: Silver Chitoderm.

What is Silver Chitoderm?

At the heart of every 47 Skin product is something truly unique Silver Chitoderm, a patented compound that combines the antibacterial power of silver with the natural soothing properties of chitoderm. This dynamic duo forms an invisible protective barrier on the skin, effectively killing 99.9% of breakout-causing bacteria.

Unlike harsh treatments that strip your skin or overload it with chemicals, Silver Chitoderm works with your skin. It protects, heals, and prevents without causing dryness or irritation making it ideal for all skin types, especially sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Which is the best 47 Skin product to use?

The product that started it all and continues to top the charts is the 47 Skin Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum from £29 the brand’s #1 best-seller. Designed to naturally soothe irritated skin this serum is a must-have for anyone serious about their skincare routine.

With consistent use, users report visibly clearer, softer, and more radiant skin often within just a few weeks. It’s a serum that not only addresses existing concerns but also builds your skin’s resilience over time.

Clear skin doesn’t have to be a mystery. With 47 Skin, the solution is simple, safe, and rooted in real science. Whether you’re battling blemishes the Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum and the power of Silver Chitoderm offer a future where your skin can truly thrive.

