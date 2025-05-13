Abigail's results 47 Skin | 47 Skin

A closer look at the best selling face serum from 47 Skin that helps repair skin.

47 Skin, a skincare range unexpectedly discovered, is very popular on social media. The brand focuses on combating problem skin and blemishes, aiming to give users radiant and glowing skin.

Founder Nic Taylor suffered with blemishes for over ten years, when one day out of the blue a parcel arrived from his Grandmother. Nic explained: “I’d tried what felt like every single product and salon treatment under the sun, and spent thousands of pounds. Nothing worked.”

47 Skin 4 Step Skin Repair Bundle £170 | 47 Skin

Then one day a package arrived from his grandmother with a pot of cream inside a note urging him to try it on his skin. It cleared his skin after just four days! Blown away by the results Nic joined forces with the scientist behind the formulation and founded 47 Skin in 2019.

Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum £47 | 47 Skin

The serum features Silver Chitoderm®, a powerful blend that delivers long-lasting skincare results. The healthy formula effectively diminishes spots and blemishes, reduces the appearance of scars, and promotes skin healing. Unlike other treatments, it achieves these results without causing dryness, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth, and radiant.

The number one bestseller Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum from 47 Skin has over 2.4 thousand five star reviews on Trustpilot. Katie wrote: “I’ve been using it for a month now and has helped decrease my acne by a lot. I get less spots come up and easily gets rid of the little ones I do have. Will be repurchasing when I run out.”

Amy explained: “An excellent product to calm and improve problem skin. One bottle lasts around a month so good value too. I use it for menopausal acne and have both my kids using it for teenage breakouts.”

Customer results 47 Skin | 47 Skin

The award winning 47 Skin products are suitable for all skin types and are available to shop via the website , Boots and Harrods stores.

