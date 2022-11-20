World Cup 2022: Greene King pubs giving out free pints during tournament to people with these 50 surnames
Football fans can kick off the World Cup with a free pint at Greene King pubs - but only if they have one of these 50 surnames
England fans reacting during the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany and England at The New Crown British Pub.
You could land yourself a free pint if you’re planning on heading to the pub to watch a game during the World Cup - but only if you have one of these 50 surnames. To celebrate the tournament, which kicks off today (November 20), pub chain Greene King said it would hand out a free drink to patrons who share their surname with a player in the Englandor Wales squads.
All you have to do if you’re one of the lucky few is head to a participating Greene King pub at any point when either England or Wales are playing live and show them your passport or driver’s licence. England’s first game is against Iran on Monday (November 21) and Wales will take on the USA on the same day.
Chris Conchie, head of marketing for Greene King sport said: “Any international football tournament is a major event for fans, and since the success of the Lionesses earlier this year, all eyes are on the men’s teams this winter.
“This limited time offer is more than just a free drink, it’s a chance for us, as your home of pub sport, to provide the best environment for people to come and show their support right across the UK for our England and Wales stars as they pursue glory at the highest level of international football.”
Most Popular
Remember that to claim you free drink, you must have one of these 50 surnames:
- Hennessey
- Ward
- Davies
- Cabango
- Lockyer
- Rodon
- Mepham
- Ampadu
- Gunter
- Williams
- Roberts
- Thomas
- Allen
- Smith
- Levitt
- Wilson
- Morrell
- Ramsey
- Colwill
- Bale
- Moore
- Harris
- Johnson
- James
- Pickford
- Pope
- Ramsdale
- Alexander-Arnold
- Coady
- Dier
- Maguire
- Shaw
- Stones
- Trippier
- Walker
- White
- Bellingham
- Gallagher
- Henderson
- Mount
- Phillips
- Rice
- Foden
- Grealish
- Kane
- Maddison
- Rashford
- Saka
- Sterling
- Wilson
You can find a list of participating Greene King pubs on the Greene King website. The offer is available at over 800 pubs in England and Wales.