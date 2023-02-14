Glasgow graduate, Miriam Payne, has broken a new record with her 3,000 mile solo rowing challenge across the Atlantic. The 23-year old travelled from the Canary Islands to Antigua & Barbuda and set a new race record.

And as if that wasn’t enough for some Scottish pride, the physics graduate had IRN-BRU on hand every time she notched 500 miles to give her a taste of home and remind her of her Scots Mum from halfway around the globe.

The route Payne took is known as the ‘world’s toughest row’, the Atlantic Challenge is one of the most demanding endurance events on the planet. Miriam was only one of six to take on the challenge solo, meaning she had to endure through the choppy winter weather and shark infested waters all alone. There are just 43 crews in total from across the globe in this year’s race and many are still on their journey to the finish line.

After three years of training and 59 days, 16 hours and 13 mins of solo rowing, Miriam completed the mammoth 3,000 mile Atlantic Rowing Challenge in the early hours of Friday February, 10. At around 5am Miriam rowed into Nelson’s Dockyard, English Harbour, Antigua & Barbuda reunited with her friends and family who she hasn’t seen since setting off on December 22, 2022.

During her excursion Payne rowed for around 18 hours per day. Impressively she set a new race record for the fastest solo female and was greeted by friends and family at the finish line (previous record was 59 days, 19 hours and 14 mins).

Despite being out in the ocean over Christmas, the New Year and into February, Miriam would savour the taste of her IRN-BRU to bring back cherished memories of her time as a student in Glasgow. Hailing from Market Weighton in Yorkshire, she acquired a taste for Scotland’s other national drink due to her Scottish-born Mum.

