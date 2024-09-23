wishesjust4you: Bringing joy to children with life-limiting illnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

wishesjust4you, a newly established national non profit charity, is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for children with life-limiting illnesses and their families. Through a range of local sponsored activities, the charity aims to bring joy and lasting memories to these families across the UK

Founded in early 2024 by Bill Stillman, wishesjust4you has quickly gained support from NHS hospitals, children’s hospices, community nurses, and children’s services teams. The charity’s mission is to offer moments of fun, laughter, and connection, helping families make the most of their time together during challenging times.

Bill Stillman, founder of wishesjust4you, emphasizes the charity’s core values:

"We aim to create joyful experiences and lasting memories for children and their families facing incredibly challenging circumstances. We believe that spending quality time together as a family is invaluable, especially during such difficult times. Our goal is to find and facilitate sponsored activities that allow these families to enjoy moments of fun, laughter, and connection."

wishesjust4you has already secured generous sponsorships and offers for a variety of activities, including bowling, go-karting, sailing, boating, visits to fire stations, farm parks, and even paragliding. These activities are designed to provide families with a positive, uplifting environment, offering a respite from the stress of illness.

wishesjust4you welcomes support in the form of fundraising efforts and donations. Your contributions can help create memorable experiences for families in need.

Get involved - volunteers, ambassadors, and patrons:

The organization is in the process of registering as a charity and is actively seeking volunteers, ambassadors, and patrons to support their mission. If you or someone you know would like to contribute to making a difference in the lives of these children and their families, please contact Bill Stillman using the details below.