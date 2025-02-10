Win a £1,500 lab-grown blue diamond in Bisto’s latest partnership with Wallace & Gromit

Calling all gravy lovers… Bisto has announced a ‘‘cracking’’ new partnership with the iconic British animated duo, Wallace & Gromit to offer Brits the chance to win hundreds of prizes.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nation’s Favourite ambient gravy brand (*Source: Circana IRI All Outlets UK, Ambient Gravy, Ambient Gravy Dry, Value & Unit Sales for 52 w/e 25 Jan, 25) is encouraging the nation to pick up one of its Bisto Favourites Gravy Granules, with a sparkling blue diamond worth approximately £1,500 up for grabs for three lucky winners!

Most Popular

To win a round one-carat, brilliant cut, blue lab-grown diamond, shoppers will need to find one of three unique Feathers McGraw winning tickets hidden in promotional packs, and follow the instructions provided to claim their prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a chance to win other prizes, from Bisto Roast Seasoning e-vouchers to iconic must have collectable merchandise celebrating the much-loved villain, Feathers McGraw.

Bisto Favourites Gravy Granules, in partnership with Heathrow Express

The Wallace & Gromit character prizes hero the beloved criminal mastermind and includ​​​​​​​​e novelty 3D plush slippers (blending villainous charm with comfort), a two-pack of stylish, printed socks marked with his distinctive features and insulated water bottles with a pop off silicone lid that resembles Feathers’ brilliant chicken disguise (also known as a red rubber glove). ​​​​One of these prizes could be yours! For a chance to win simply visit winwithbisto.co.uk.

The main on-pack promotion will be open from January 30 until April 16 followed by a wrap up draw running until July 16. Shoppers can choose from one of four Bisto gravy flavours to try their luck. Those that don’t bag a prize will still have a drum of the nation’s favourite ambient gravy brand* to enjoy on a future roast dinner or mid-week sausage and mash.

The on-pack promotion links to the theme of the diamond heist by notorious villain Feathers McGraw in the Wallace & Gromit films, most recently in the Academy Award® nominated ‘‘Vengeance Most Fowl’’ which aired on BBC One on Christmas Day. Combining two of the nation’s favourites, the unexpected partnership features the inventive pair alongside their arch nemesis, bringing an exciting collaboration that fans will be eager to get their hands on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Drew, from Bisto, commented: ‘‘We are delighted to be teaming up with the much-loved duo and British treasures, Wallace & Gromit for this exciting partnership. We wanted to bring something different to our fans this year, and this unexpected collaboration drives excitement by not only bringing together two iconic brands and family favourites but by giving people the chance to explore the brand in a new way. We’re giving away some fantastic prizes, and we know that these will be a hit with collectors and fans of both Bisto and Wallace & Gromit.’’

Bisto Favourites Gravy Granules, in partnership with Heathrow Express

Laura Burr, Senior Brand Manager at Aardman added: ‘‘Bringing together two of the nation’s favourites has been a fantastic way to kickstart the year and we have loved working with Bisto on this cracking partnership with Wallace & Gromit. Not only has it brought our iconic duo to the nation’s mealtimes but has given something exciting for fans to get involved in.’’

Promotional packs will be across four of Bisto’s Favourites Gravy products, including Bisto Gravy Granules (190g), Bisto Chicken Gravy Granules (190g), Bisto Reduced Salt Gravy Granules (190g) and Bisto Onion Gravy Granules (190g).