Wimbledon named one of the UK's most exclusive sporting events due to high prices

With the Wimbledon Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Finals this weekend, fans have been treated to high-quality action, emotional farewells, and plenty of drama, and now the two-week tournament has been named the UK's fourth most exclusive sporting event by a new study.

The research by betting tips, predictions and news site, The Winners Enclosure, looked at 10 of the largest and most prestigious sporting events in the UK and ranked them across 10 factors such as VIP ticket prices and perks, cost of drinks, dress code rules, hotel and parking costs, and even the number of high profile Royals who have attended each event.

Each factor was scored out of 10 to give an overall score of 100, to find which events are more suited to the wealthy and therefore can be considered the most exclusive.

Wimbledon has been named the fourth most exclusive sporting event in the country with a score of 54.4 out of 100.

2023 Wimbledon Men's singles final

With the grass court action entering the latter stages, the gentlemen’s and ladies’ finals of The Championships is one of the most anticipated events of the summer and has some of the highest prices.

For tennis fans who want to make the most of the experience, a hospitality ticket in the Skyview Suite, based within centre court and with a great view of the action, will set attendees back a whopping £2,085. The suite sells out far in advance and is extremely popular to purchase for the final.

However, general admission prices are some of the most reasonable, as fans can enter the grounds for £30 and tickets on Court 1, 2 or 3 are available from just £50.

Fans look out for the Royal Family at the event and 12 of the most prestigious figures have been at the tournament in the past few years, second only to Royal Ascot, giving it a score of 7.9 out of 10. Princess Kate, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, has attended the most, including last year’s ladies’ final.

Whilst players are known to have to adhere to a strict all-white dress code, fans attending will also note there are some key rules to follow. For those in VIP sections, men have to wear a jacket whilst women must have a formal day dress, which is the second strictest of all events in the study.

200,000 portions of strawberries and cream are consumed within the grounds during the two-week event and cost just £2.50, but drink prices are some of the priciest. A beer costs fans £8.10 and a Pimms is just shy of £12.

Hotel prices near SW19 force fans to dig even deeper into their pockets. Nearby hotels will set fans back an average of £173.66 for a standard double room.

Royal Ascot has been named the most exclusive event, with a score of 74 out of 100, as it ranks highly across every factor included in the study. VIP tickets are by far the most expensive in the research at £3,000, and the regular £90 tickets are still the third highest.

The dress code at Royal Ascot’s more lucrative enclosures, which includes a hat, will set racegoers back an estimated £269 - £90 more than Wimbledon which ranks second. As the name of the event implies, it has had the most Royal attendees and received a perfect score for this.

The F1 British Grand Prix ranks narrowly behind in second, with a score of 72.9. Tickets for the event last week were the most expensive at £309 for the race on the Sunday. Hospitality tickets cost £2,475 which is only behind Royal Ascot.

Of all events in the study, Silverstone is the furthest away from a train station at 10 miles, and has the second most expensive parking price - £40 is the best available price on race day.

In third is the Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup day, which has a high score for a number of factors and scores 61.7 altogether. Cheltenham has the second highest number of VIP perks at 13, which is great for those wanting to make great memories of the day, although this will set fans back over £2,100. Average hotel prices are £245 which ranks third, and drink prices are only behind The Ashes, with a beer costing £7.50.

The Ashes has the most expensive drinks, £8.40 for a Pravha was the price at Edgbaston, whilst the Six Nations at Twickenham provides the most perks for those in VIP with 15.

The Darts World Championship is the most inclusive event, as drink prices were found to be the cheapest, with a pint available from just £5. The only Royal that has been spotted at Alexandra Palace is Prince Harry, although this was before he met Meghan Markle.