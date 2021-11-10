Why Prince Harry thinks ‘Megxit’ is a misogynistic term aimed at wife Meghan

Harry has said the term "Megxit" is "misogynistic" and pleads with people to stop using it (Photo: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

Prince Harry has said that the word "Megxit" is misogynistic and pleaded with people to stop using the phrase.

The Duke of Sussex told the "Re:Wired" panel that the internet is "being defined by hate, division and lies" and that the term "Megxit" was created by an online troll and should be avoided.

What Prince Harry said

The term "Megxit" has been used by the British press to describe Harry and Meghan' s decision to step away from royal life and their move to California.

The 37-year-old said: "70 per cent of the hate speech about my wife on Twitter can be traced to fewer than 50 accounts."

Regarding the origin of "Megxit" and the lies on social media, Harry said: "When that same lie is given credibility by journalists or publishers, it's unethical and as far as I'm concerned an abuse of power".

Why Harry and Meghan moved to the US

Harry and Meghan moved to California in March 2020 to lead a more independent life. Harry has said that part of the reason for leaving the UK was the racist treatment of Meghan by the British media.

Acknowledging comments he made in a mental health series he appeared in earlier this year, he said in a reference to Meghan "they won't stop until she's dead.”

Both Harry and Meghan have campaigned against social media negativity as they say it's affecting people's health.

He used the panel to comment on the media coverage he has endured in his life and the issues of misinformation, saying "the scale of misinformation is now terrifying."

He added the media "don’t report the news, they create it and they’ve successfully turned fact-based news into opinion-based gossip with devastating consequences for the country.

“So I know the story all too well. I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness and obviously, I’m determined not to lose the mother to my children to the same thing.”