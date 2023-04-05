All you need to know about the upcoming Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway: Behind The Screens - including when it will air and what fans can expect.

ITV audiences are set to get a behind-the-scenes look at Ant & Dec’s classic weekend bonanza. The one-off documentary is set to air following the finale of the 19th series of Saturday Night Takeaway.

This weekend will see the latest series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway wrap up another season. As fans of the show will know, the new series hit our screens in February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The variety show has been a staple on ITV for over two decades, having first launched in 2002. Its longtime hosts, Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, have fronted the show across its run and over the years have been joined by a whole host of celebrity guests.

Most Popular

As the latest series comes to an end, fans are set to get a look at the backstage action that goes into producing the BAFTA award-winning prime-time show. The documentary was announced in early February ahead of the most recent series.

We break down what ITV audiences can expect from the Saturday Night Takeaway Behind The Screens documentary and when it will air?

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway: Behind The Screens air?

TV audiences will get a behind-the-scenes look at the beloved prime-time variety series this Easter weekend. The documentary will air on Easter Sunday, April 9, at 7pm on ITV.

What can ITV audiences expect from the documentary?

Advertisement

Advertisement

When the Ant & Dec Saturday Night Takeaway-themed documentary was first announced, it was hinted that the hour-long project would explore both the highs and the lows behind the show.

Discussing the project at the time, Dec revealed he and Ant were inspired to produce a fly-on-the-wall type show after watching shows like the Formula 1 docu-drama Drive To Survive on Netflix.