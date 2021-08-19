‘We need to make it a reality’: fans call for Sean Lock’s book The Tiger Who Came For a Pint to be published

The comedian had put an adult spin on the children's classic The Tiger Who Came to Tea (Photo: Channel 4)

Following the news of Sean Lock’s passing, fans paid tribute to the comedian on Twitter, with many sharing their favourite jokes and moments from his career.

One of Lock’s most popular jokes is that of his “The Tiger Who Came for a Pint” sketch, which he performed during an episode of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Is The Tiger Who Came For a Pint real?

During the sketch, Lock announced that he had given Judith Kerr’s classic children’s book The Tiger Who Came to Tea a bit of a refresh, so that it contained tigers and alcohol - his “two favourite things”.

The cover of the book features a tiger sitting at a table, with a couple of pints, a glass of what looks like whiskey, a packet of crisps, and an ashtray. The tiger is smoking a cigarette as well.

The book begins with: “There was once a tiger who fancied a pint, not Carling of course, that was too weak and too gassy. He wanted a pint that packs a punch, like Stella or Kronenbourg.”

Unfortunately, Lock’s reworking of the The Tiger Who Came To Tea is not real, and was never published.

You are able to find an online copy of the book via Scribd, and can print that off yourself.

Fans have been calling for The Tiger Who Came For a Pint to be turned into a real book.

One person Tweeted: “In honour of Sean Lock, I think we need to make ‘The Tiger Who Came For a Pint’ a reality.”

Another wrote: “I wonder if @Channel4 could release this in memory of Sean with proceeds going to a cancer charity? I’d buy Tiger Who Came For a Pint!”

“Petition to have ‘The Tiger Who Came For a Pint’ to be published. Made me laugh out loud. RIP Sean,” wrote another.

What is The Tiger Who Came For a Pint a parody of?

The Tiger Who Came For a Pint is a reimagining of The Tiger Who Came to Tea by Judith Kerr, which was first published in 1968.

The story follows a young girl called Sophie, Sophie’s mother, and a kind tiger who has invited himself to their afternoon tea - and proceeds to demolish all the food and drink available.

After Sophie’s father returns from work, he suggests that the three of them go out for a meal at a cafe.

The following day, Sophie and her mother go out to buy more food and amongst their purchases is a giant tin of tiger food, which the tiger requested during his visit.

However, the tiger never returns.

When did Sean Lock die?

News of Lock's passing away was revealed on Wednesday 18 August.

A statement from his agent, Off The Kerb Productions, said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock.

“He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children.

“Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

“We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Lock was known for his surreal comedy and deadpan delivery, and was a team captain on Jimmy Carr’s Channel 4 panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats, and the spin-off programme 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He also wrote and starred in the beloved BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High.