Water Saving Week: How to cut utility bills by over £300

Water Saving Week is next week (May 17th-21st), and bathroom experts Drench.co.uk have the reasons why we should all consider a water-saving showerhead & ways you can easily save water in the house.

With the cost of living crisis hitting the UK hard, it has never been more important for people to be as frugal as possible.

Drench has also uncovered just how much our bathing practices are costing the environment and our pockets. They surveyed 2,000 Brits on their shower and bath routines and found the following:

It costs the average Brit £236.80 a year to shower and it costs an average of 83p to have a bath so doing this every day amounts to £302.95 per year.

Over a lifetime, the average Brit can expect to spend £16,576 on showering, and £24,591.60 on baths (based on April 2022 water and energy prices)

Four expert tips to save water and cut down bills

Dominic Lees-Bell, bathroom expert at Drench.co.uk said, “Whilst we don’t want you to stop enjoying your downtime in the shower or bath, we can all make a difference with a few adjustments. We’ve revealed some helpful tips to cut down on water in the bathroom, which benefits the planet and your pockets with savings of up to £303”.

Save £118 by installing a water-saving shower head

Aerator shower heads combine water with air, creating larger droplets of water and giving the feeling of more water than there is. These showerheads use up to 50% less water, so you can cut your showering costs in half and save a nice £118 over a year.

Save £88 by taking a 5 minute shower

Take shorter showers to save water and money (pictured above)

The average person spends 8 minutes in the shower, using 62 litres. However, did you know by just cutting down your showering time by 3 minutes you could save 23 litres of water? Over a year you could save £88 in water and energy bills.

Not sure how to cut down your showering time to 5 minutes? Well, a good way to keep track of time is by creating a 5-minute playlist. Of course, you could set yourself a timer, but who doesn’t love a good sing in the shower? It’s also a good idea to have your bathroom organised and ready to go, so you’re not wasting time looking for your toiletries!

Turn the water off whilst you shave and save £59

Make sure you turn off the tap whilst shaving (pictured above)

It takes about two minutes to shave and, in that time, you would have wasted 15.6 litres of water. Why not turn the shower off whilst you shave and save £59 annually in water and energy bills? You could use a bucket, jug or any type of container and place it in the shower to collect water. Then, when you turn off the shower to shave, use your collected water to rinse your razor.

Save £38 by plugging the drain whilst waiting for the water to turn hot

In some households, it can take as long as a minute before your water turns hot. If you don’t have the plug in, you could waste as much as 10 litres of water. So, rather than waiting for your water to turn hot and letting all that water (and money!) go down the drain. Keep your drain plugged and adjust the temperature whilst the bath runs, saving you £37.95 annually.

Polly Shearer, bathroom expert at Drench.co.uk said, “One of the easiest ways you can have an impact is with a water-saving showerhead.