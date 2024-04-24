Watch: Neighbours at war settle boundary dispute after 30 years in Magistrates court
‘Our neighbour decided that she wanted to steal quarter of an acre of our land’, Ian Revell, 66, says in the video. Angela Coupe, 70, had built a wooden post along a concrete boundary which she claims was hers. But Mr Revell hit back, saying they were each entitled to one acre, meaning that Angela is currently encroaching by taking half an acre more than she is entitled to.
The video shows the land boundary that has caused three decades of bitter disputes between the angry neighbours - and now the courts have ruled in favour of Mr Revell with a judge ruling his adversary had lied about putting up a fence. Following the verdict, at Southern Derby Magistrates Court, Angela said she was "appalled" while Ian said it was only right as he claimed the plot had been in his family for years. Angela was made to pay the Revell family £2000. She is now looking at ways to appeal, after claiming evidence she produced was not taken into account.
But the verdict was welcomed by Revell, who added: "Four separate surveys have agreed that our fence was in the correct position more of less. It’s been a terrible three or four years because my dad’s grave is there so we’ve not been able to grieve properly.”
Angela is now due to remove her fences, which are in a position the judge deemed incorrect some point this month.