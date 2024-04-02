Animal rescue video: Heroic farmer saves small lamb stuck in a pipe
A brave farmer leapt head-first down a pipe to save a tiny lamb who found itself trapped. In a captivating display of compassion and resilience, Brian emerged a hero after he sprung into action and saved the animal from harm. The heroic farmer's efforts and struggles were all caught on video, and after a valiant battle, Brian emerges victorious, lifting the lamb to safety.
March and April are peak lambing time in the UK, although the main season runs from February to April and some farmers even lamb before Christmas according to the National Sheep Association. Lambs weigh roughly 2.5kg when they are born.