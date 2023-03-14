When Suzanne Dellamuro was walking her dog on a beach in Cornwall, she discovered a plant toxic enough to kill a cow.

Dog walkers have been warned to pay extra attention when walking their dogs after a woman found a deadly plant on a Cornish beach. While walking her pet dog on Carbis Bay beach on Sunday morning, Suzanne Dellamuro discovered roots from the plant, hemlock.

Hemlock roots resemble a mix of bananas, beans and turnips and can prove fatal to both dogs and humans if ingested. The roots are more toxic than the leaves, and a single root could kill a cow if swallowed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Dellamuro posted a photo of the plant on Facebook with the warning: “Beware, hemlock roots found on Carbis bay beach. I picked it up with gloves and disposed of it. But be careful, it’s very, very poisonous.”

Most Popular

Just by touching the hemlock plant one can develop a painful rash, and any contact with the eye produces a burning sensation. The plant attacks the respiratory and nervous systems which can lead to full fatal respiratory failure.

Hemlock taken by Prof Ian Rotherham.

Advertisement

Advertisement