Vodafone users across the UK are experiencing issues with phone and broadband services

Vodafone users are experiencing issues with their broadband and mobile internet service this Easter Monday morning. According to Down Detector, Vodafone issues started at 8.29am this morning (April 10) with thousands of people reporting issues. Of those experiencing issues, 91% of those reported relate to landline internet while 7% relate to mobile internet.

In a post on Twitter, Vodafone confirmed they are investigating the issues affecting customers. The post said: “We’re aware of and investigating an issue impacting some of our home broadband customers since this morning. Getting our customers reconnected is now our top priority, and we’re incredibly sorry for any inconvenience this is causing.”

Hot spots for the outage are in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Cardiff, according to Down Detector.

Vodafone users have taken to social media to vent their frustrations at the outage. One user said: “@VodafoneUK internet is down.. Again.” Another said: “At least Vodafone is consistently the worst… internet is down again.”

Another Twitter user said: “Vodafone is down… yet again.” One frustrated customer said: “Can’t connect to Vodafone broadband, why do I pay all this money for it not to work?”

Vodafone’s interim boss said a slowdown in revenue growth “shows we can do better” as the group revealed it is rolling out more price hikes and ploughing ahead with a cost-cutting drive.