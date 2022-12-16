Consumer data has revealed a ‘red wall’ in the UK’s supermarket spending habits - with the north more likely to spend at Iceland and Asda while those in the south head to Sainsbury’s and Waitrose. In the supermarket stakes, Sainsbury’s was most likely to triumph for shoppers, taking the top spot in the South East and South West of the country.

As for the supermarket where Brits spend the most money, Tesco was the unanimous choice across all regions. Nationally, adults are spending 14 per cent more at supermarkets year-on-year, and the number of transactions is up 16 per cent, suggesting many are shopping little and often.

Advertisement

As for peckish respondents looking to get their takeaway delivered, Deliveroo was the most popular choice nationwide, winning out in the East Midlands, East of England, London, the North West, the South East and the South West.

A spokesperson for Revolut , which has over five million UK customers, said: “The UK has always been a melting pot of tastes. It is fascinating to see which establishments are drawing the most interest from customers, as well as their hard-earned cash.”

Most Popular

The battle for domination in the fast-food space is similar to the supermarket race, with one brand being crowned the nation’s favourite - McDonald’s. However, the relative data shows that shoppers in the North East and North West of England are most likely to spend at Greggs and Burger King.

Fast food lovers in the South are more likely to opt for Pret A Manger and KFC. But those who love dining out have opposing views when it comes to a sit-down meal on the high street.

Advertisement

In London and the East Midlands, pizza wins out, with Pizza Express and Pizza Hut dominating in those regions respectively. The East of England also favours some Italian flavour, selecting Prezzo as their restaurant of choice, while the Welsh are most likely to treat themselves to some Frankie and Benny’s.

As for restaurants where adults are spending the most money, Wetherspoons is the preferred venue to run up a tab, though Nando’s receives an honourable mention for taking the top slot in London, the North West and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

As for the supermarket where Brits spend the most money, Tesco was the unanimous choice across all regions.

Nationally, Brits are dishing out 16 per cent more money at restaurants, year on year. But it appears that lockdown take-out habits have continued, as the number of transactions on meal delivery services is up by 29 per cent this year.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Revolut added: “We’re glad to see many people in the UK are treating themselves by dining out and ordering meals in, but with our customers using our budgeting and analytics tools year-round, we’re also delighted to see Brits striking a balance. UK customers using our Savings Vaults increased their savings by over 40 per cent this year.

“Additionally, we’ve noticed Brits have been especially charitable in 2022. £2.1 million has been donated in 2022 by UK Revolut customers to the British Red Cross to help those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR SUPERMARKET BY REGION

(Supermarkets spent the most at in each region when compared to others)

Advertisement

East Midlands - Lidl

East of England - Tesco

Advertisement

London - Waitrose

North East - Iceland

Advertisement

North West - Asda

Northern Ireland - Tesco

Advertisement

Scotland - M&S

South East - Sainsbury’s

Advertisement

South West - Sainsbury’s

Wales - Co-op

Advertisement

West Midlands - Aldi

Yorkshire and the Humber - Morrisons

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR DELIVERY SERVICE BY REGION

East Midlands - Deliveroo

Advertisement

East of England - Deliveroo

London - Deliveroo

Advertisement

North East - Just Eat

North West - Deliveroo

Advertisement

Northern Ireland - Just Eat

Scotland - Just Eat

Advertisement

South East - Deliveroo

South West - Deliveroo

Advertisement

Wales - Ubereats

West Midlands - UberEats

Advertisement

Yorkshire and the Humber - Just Eat

A drive-thru McDonalds

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR FAST FOOD BY REGION

Fast food chains spent the most at in each region when compared to others

Advertisement

East Midlands - McDonald’s

East of England - McDonald’s

Advertisement

London - Pret A Manger

North East - Greggs

Advertisement

North West - Burger King

Northern Ireland - McDonald’s

Advertisement

Scotland - Subway

South East - Pret A Manger

Advertisement

South West - KFC

Wales - Domino’s Pizza

Advertisement

West Midlands - Subway

Yorkshire and the Humber - KFC

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR RESTAURANTS BY REGION

Chain restaurants spent the most at in each region when compared to others

Advertisement

East Midlands - Pizza Hut

East of England - Prezzo

Advertisement

London - Pizza Express

North East - Wetherspoons

Advertisement

North West - YO! Sushi

Northern Ireland - Nando’s

Advertisement

Scotland - TGI Friday’s

South East - Wagamama

Advertisement

South West - Turtle Bay

Wales - Frankie & Benny’s

Advertisement

West Midlands - Las Iguanas