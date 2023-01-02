As workers head back to the office after the Christmas period and the school run resumes for the kids, you might be wondering what the weather is looking like for the coming week. Whether you’re preparing for the chilly wait at the bus stop, or you’re wondering if you still need your de-icer at the ready, here’s what forecasters are predicting.

The Met Office website has issued a five-day UK-wide weather forecast for those heading back to work or school. The weather service shows some places are expecting a chilly start to the year as ice warnings have been put in place in several regions.

Newcastle, Edinburgh and Glasgow have been given yellow ice warnings, and there are also flood warnings in place across the country. The Met Office says local flooding from rivers and surface water is possible in areas such as Bristol on Tuesday and on Wednesday for parts of North West England.

Today:

Many areas are dry with some sunshine and lighter winds, offsetting somewhat lower temperatures. However, there may be early showers in some exposed western, and possibly far southeastern, parts. Showers were more widespread and heavier in the west and northwest Scotland by afternoon.

Tonight:

Many parts are starting to clear with frost developing and some fog in eastern areas. Increasing cloud and wind should lift temperatures in most southern and western areas later, rain following eastwards.

Tuesday:

Rain continues eastwards, preceded by hill snow across Scotland. A brief drier gap, ahead of further wet, windy weather moving northeastwards. Turning windy with coastal gales but noticeably milder.

The Met Office has issued a yellow ice warning across Newcastle

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

