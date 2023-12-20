The inflation rate in November dropped to its lowest level in more than two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released official figures which show that inflation has dropped to its lowest level in more than two years.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation dropped to 3.9% in November, a fall from 4.3% in October. It is the lowest level since September, giving shoppers some reprieve before the end of 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts and economists had predicted a further fall from October's 4.3%. However, the drop to 3.9% was bigger than expected.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said: “Inflation eased again to its lowest annual rate for over two years, but prices remain substantially above what they were before the invasion of Ukraine. The biggest driver for this month’s fall was a decrease in fuel prices after an increase at the same time last year.

“Food prices also pulled down inflation, as they rose much more slowly than this time last year. There was also a price drop for a range of household goods and the cost of second-hand cars.”