The UK government has confirmed evacuation flights to bring British citizens home from Sudan. The start of the flights was confirmed by foreign secretary James Cleverly.

The need for the evacuation operation comes as a result of escalating conflict between two warring factions in the country. Over 400 people are said to have been killed since the violence erupted earlier this month - there is however a 72-hour cease fire currently in place.

Flights are set to leave from a military airbase outside of Khartoum. These flights will be supported by foreign office diplomats.

In a tweet, Mr Cleverly said: "We have started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country."

The foreign office added: "Flights will be open to those with British passports and priority will be given to family groups with children and/or the elderly or individuals with medical conditions," the Foreign Office said.

"At this stage we will contact those who are eligible for evacuation directly and British nationals should not make their way to the airfield unless they are called."

People evacuated from Sudan arrive at a military airport in Amman on 24 April 2023 (Photo: KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP via Getty Images)

It is estimated that there are around 4,000 British nationals in need of evacuation from Sudan. The UK ambassador to Sudan, Giles Lever, was not in the country when violence broke out.

