TV sports presenter arrested on suspicion of raping child; police raid his home
A television sports presenter has been arrested on suspicion of raping a child.
The Sun on Sunday reports that police raided the married man’s home, which is in southern England, at 4am this week.
It was searched and computers were taken away for forensic examination. The man was questioned by police and held in custody for around 18 hours before being released on bail pending further enquiries.
The rape allegation is historical and involves a child who was under 10 years old, and there are several allegations. At the time of the alleged offence, the suspect, who cannot be identified named for legal reasons, was working in the television industry.
His bosses have been made aware of the police investigation and his arrest - it was thought that the presenter’s TV colleagues were unaware. The complainant made the allegation recently and it was reported to police. She was interviewed by specialist child abuse investigation officers at and an investigation was launched.
The police force conducting the investigation confirmed the arrest to The Sun on Sunday. The force has not been named to preserve the man’s anonymity. He can be named if he is charged.