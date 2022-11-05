Legendary metal act Metallica have crossed over into many other realms of pop culture, from their feature film Some Kind of Monster showing the band at breaking point, cameoing on The Simpsons through to being cast as plastic figurines through Spawn creator Todd McFarlane . But one comic book publisher has decided the exploits of James, Lars, Kirk and Robert are worth filling the pages of a graphic novel.

Headshell is an imprint of comic book publisher Vault Comics , who announced that a series of graphic novels focusing on a number of celebrated musicians will be released through the subsidiary. It marks the second foray Metallica have made on the pages of graphic works, having worked with writer Jim McCarthy and illustrator Brian Williamson for Nothing Else Matters in 2014.

Speaking about the new collaboration, Metallica drummer Lars Urlich said: “The team at Vault are pushing boundaries and are bold storytellers. We are excited to partner with them.”

Alongside Metallica, Headshell have earmarked a number of other artists for their first run of music-inspired works including Sheffield rockers Def Leppard , Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy , The Beach Boys and hip-hop artist Redman . The novels will not be biographical but instead will feature the artists in original tales inspired from their storied careers and music.

Though no publication date has been confirmed Headshell have stated the first of these novels, the Pete Wetnz-centric Dying Inside, will be the first of the series to be released, with Wentz having worked directly with writer Hannah Klein and artist Lisa Sterle .

“Creating a new graphic novel with Vault and one of my favourite writers, Hannah Klein, has been an insane experience — in the best possible way,” Wentz said in a statement. “Between her perspective, honesty, and super dark sense of humour and Vault’s creative support throughout the entire process, I’m excited to share it with the world soon.”