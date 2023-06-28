News you can trust since 1838
Ahead of hot summer ahead of us, the top 25 beer gardens in England have been revealed - see if your area makes the list

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:41 BST

With summer now well underway following a recent heatwave, people are searching up and down the country for the best beer gardens. To help with the search, Big 7 Travel have ranked the best 25 pub gardens in England.

Pubs were ranked on their ambience, scenery and food and drink selection,as well as analysing customer and critic reviews as well as editorial opinions, online presence, consistency, service, value for money, presentation, location and accessibility.

The winner is The Watering Hole, located in Perranporth, Cornwall. Big 7 Travel says: “The bar, restaurant and live music venue sit smack-bang in the middle of Perranporth’s golden sands, making it the UK’s only bar on the beach.

    “Open all year round, it serves real ales from local breweries, cocktails and a wide variety of soft and hot drinks, including a dreamy hot chocolate. There’s a good range of beach-friendly grub on offer too”

    Top 25 beer gardens in England

    1. The Watering Hole, Perranporth, Cornwall

    2. The Rising Sun, Pensford, Somerset

    3. The People’s Park Tavern, London

    4. The Jolly Fisherman, Craster, Northumberland

    5. The Drunken Duck Inn, Ambleside, Cumbria

    6. The Gardeners Rest, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

    7. The Wheatsheaf, Combe Hay, Bath, Somerset

    8. The Ship Inn, Mundesley, Norfolk

    9. The Canal House, Birmingham, West Midlands

    10. The Ferry Inn, Salcombe, Devon

    11. Prince Leopold Inn, Warminster, Wiltshire

    12. Water Lane Boathouse, Leeds, West Yorkshire

    13. The Perch Inn, Binsey, Oxford

    14. The Jolly Sportsman, Lewes, East Sussex

    15. Seven Stones Inn, St Martin’s, Scilly Isles

    16. The Boathouse Inn, Shrewsbury, Shropshire

    17. Escape to Freight Island, Manchester

    18. Kazimier Garden, Liverpool, Merseyside

    19. The Pipe and Glass Inn, South Dalton, Yorkshire

    20. Canalhouse, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

    21. Topsham Brewery & Taproom, Exeter, Devon

    22. Cholmondeley Arms, Malpas, Cheshire

    23. The George, Alstonefield, Staffordshire

    24. The Old Neptune, Whitstable, Kent

    25. Twice Brewed Inn, Hexham, Northumberland

