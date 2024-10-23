Top 20 things that demotivate people at work

A poll of 2,000 office staff revealed the top 20 things most likely to demotivate them at work – including rude managers, poor technology and pointless meetings. | Shutterstock

This quirky tool can help you choose the exact words to say if you think a colleague has pulled a fake sick day, isn’t working hard enough – or is consistently making terrible tea.

The generator simply asks which workplace situation you find yourself in, and then offers a tactful response.

It comes as a poll of 2,000 office staff revealed the top 20 things most likely to demotivate them at work – including rude managers, poor technology and pointless meetings.

They typically spend half the working week feeling uninspired due to the likes of repetitive tasks, not getting recognition and a lack of flexibility having an impact.

The research was commissioned by Brother UK, which has launched its Fabulous Feedback Formula to uncover the impact praise and criticism can have on the workplace.

Greig Millar at Brother UK, said: “Many common aspects of the working day, from back-to-back meetings to out of date tech, have a big impact on staff’s motivation levels and general mood, and this is impacting UK companies’ productivity.

"Managers play a central role in creating an environment that allows staff to flourish, and that includes how they deliver feedback on performance – whether good or bad

“This tool is a helpful asset for workers of all levels who are working out how to approach colleagues and best deliver feedback.”

Praise is important

The study found three in 10 find it demotivating if they only ever get negative feedback and never positive.

Similarly, a quarter (24 per cent) feel regular insights from their manager or senior colleagues, whether good or bad, would improve motivation levels.

Others believe financial rewards (38 per cent), flexible working (38 per cent) and more understanding from their boss (24 per cent) would help general work ethic.

And 42 per cent would like to have meetings with their manager or senior colleagues to discuss their performance in detail more often.

When they do receive feedback, staff feel motivated (44 per cent), encouraged (43 per cent) and happy (38 per cent).

And such positive emotions leave 46 per cent feeling inspired for a week or more.

But 18 per cent only get insights on how they’re working less than monthly, with 23 per cent struggling to get any sort of updates outside of set meetings.

Instead, a fifth rely on their ‘office cheerleaders’ for motivation and 48 per cent claim they often give colleagues feedback to encourage them.

Those polled via OnePoll.com believe regular praise is important for productivity (90 per cent), staff retention (89 per cent) and team morale (88 per cent).

Staff prefer to receive feedback face to face in their place of work (51 per cent), while 16 per cent would opt for it over email.

More than half of those polled (55 per cent) have to give regular reviews on performance to their colleagues as part of their job role.

Of those, 27 per cent think they give too much positive feedback, with 21 per cent claiming to do so daily and 34 per cent as often as weekly.

And 34 per cent admitted they find it tricky to give feedback to colleagues, whether positive or negative.

A fifth find it difficult to tell colleagues how they’re performing, while a confident 37 per cent find it easy.

Greig added: “Giving feedback is an important skill in the workplace for everyone, but particularly managers.

“Businesses have a responsibility to ensure that staff are receiving feedback that’s delivered well and consistently.

“While they could love their role and enjoy working with colleagues, if an employer is rude or doesn’t offer positive or constructive feedback regularly it’s likely to put people off.”

Top 20 things staff find demotivating at work:

Rude managers Poor technology to work from Constant calls/meetings with no time to do actual work Lack of flexibility Only ever getting negative feedback, rather than positive Hearing others got a pay rise when I didn’t Managers/senior staff not sharing any updates/news with me Not getting the recognition I deserve from a team project Colleagues regularly moaning about work Repetitive tasks Being stuck in the office when it’s nice outside Seeing others get promoted while I’m still in the same position I always have been A boring/long commute Never/rarely getting feedback from my manager When there’s a domino effect of people leaving to go elsewhere Having to work in silence – chatting/music is banned Running out of annual leave too soon into the year A bland/outdated office space Seeing others get shoutouts on social media / internal emails while I don’t Eating lunch at my desk