Top 10 ugliest buildings in the UK and architectural eyesores including MI6 building & Scottish Parliament
London has three buildings included in the list of the UK’s top ten ugliest buildings and architectural eyesores.
The UK is world renowned for its breathtaking architecture, both historic and modern, from London’s brutalist Barbican Complex to Brighton’s multi-cultural Royal Pavilion building. However, some buildings can be an absolute eyesore and drive away tourists and locals alike.
Buildword is set on highlighting the structures to stay away from in the UK with its list of the ugliest buildings in the country. From Scotland’s disgraceful Parliament to Leeds’ clunky Bridgewater Place, the building material supplier has ranked the most criticised buildings according to Twitter.
Using a sentiment analysis tool called HuggingFace, the team analysed the percentage of tweets that were negative about each building’s design. From this they were able to compile their lists - one featuring the worst building from around the world along with a top ten on the UK’s ugliest constructions.
So next time you’re visiting a city and happen to stumble upon one of these buildings, don’t look up! Here’s Buildword’s list of the top ten eyesore buildings in the UK.
The top ten ugliest and eyesore buildings in the UK
Location: Edinburgh
Total: 42.07%
Location: Newport
Total: 25.73%
Location: Preston
Total: 20.24%
Location: Liverpool
Total: 14.50%
Location: London
Total: 14.11%
Location: London
Total: 13.15%
Location: Leeds
Total: 12.14%
Location: Redcar
Total: 11.94%
Location: London
Total: 10.87%
Location: Liverpool
Total: 10.80%