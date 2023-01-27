Downton Abbey’s Highclere Castle in Hampshire is the most Instagrammable home in the world, with hundreds and thousands of people flocking to get a photo of the historic mansion. The ranking comes as Comparethemarket collected and analysed hashtag data from Instagram for famous residences across the globe, ranking each home on the number of posts relating to the property.

The list includes a whole host of homes belonging to notable people from TV shows and films. The research shows that four of the most famous homes in the world are located in England with Highclere Castle - known for housing the redients of the historical BBC drama Downton Abbey - taking the top spot.

Other instagram-worthy buildings in England included Harry Potter’s childhood abode on Privet Drive and Sherlock Holmes’ base for solving mysteries at 221B Baker Street. The fourth English location to make the list is Wollaton Hall, better known as Wayne Manor in blockbuster The Dark Knight Rises.

Recognisable abodes from across the globe include Elvis Presley’s home, Graceland, and US President’s residence, The White House. Read on to see the top ten list of the world’s most instagram-worthy famous homes.

Most Popular

Top 10 most popular and famous homes in the world

Known as: Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey Location: Newbury, England

Newbury, England Total: 585,667

highclere_castle

Known as: Elvis Presley’s house

Elvis Presley’s house Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Total: 518,330

Known as: George Washington’s house

George Washington’s house Location: Mount Vernon, Virginia

Mount Vernon, Virginia Total: 283,993

biltmoreestate

Known as: US President’s residence

US President’s residence Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Total: 248,065

Known as: George Vanderbilt II’s house

George Vanderbilt II’s house Location: Ashville, North Carolina

Ashville, North Carolina Total: 211,050

graceland

Known as: Sherlock Holmes’ house

Sherlock Holmes’ house Location: London, England

London, England Total: 195,847

Known as: William Randolph Hearst home

William Randolph Hearst home Location: San Simeon, California

San Simeon, California Total: 152,825

221b Baker Street

Known as: Prince’s house

Prince’s house Location: Chanhassen, Minnesota

Chanhassen, Minnesota Total: 143,130

Known as: Wayne Manor - The Dark Knight Rises

Wayne Manor - The Dark Knight Rises Location: Nottingham, England

Nottingham, England Total: 71,856

wollatonhall