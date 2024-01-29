There is a sense of "shock and sadness" in Oulton, as a councillor for the village urged against speculation.

Coun Conrad Hart-Brooke represents the Rothwell ward at Leeds City Council. He said: "Councillors share in the shock and sadness of this tragic event.

"Our local community is a strong one and many of us may know people directly or indirectly affected by this sad death.

"Right now, what matters is that the people directly affected get the support they need, especially the mother.