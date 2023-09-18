Dr Uchenna Okoye id said to have passed away after a sudden illness

Medical expert from ITV's This Morning, Dr Uchenna Okoye, has passed away after a sudden illness, it has been revealed.

The family of the 10 Years Younger in 10 Days star confirmed she died on Friday (September 15). She is survived by her daughter.

News of her passing was confirmed by loved ones on her Instagram account, where they said they were 'heartbroken' to make the announcement.

"We know many of you will be devastated and shocked to see this post," they added.

"We ask for your prayers and some privacy at this difficult time. We will be in touch in the coming days."

Fans and friends have since been paying tribute to 'wonderful Uchenna'.

One said: "Beautiful Uchenna! An industry beacon who quickly became a friend to many of us. So warm, generous and funny. Sending condolences to her family and friends."

Another said: "Our wonderful Uchenna - it’s so sad. Vibrancy, kindness, generosity and love were in her soul and those of us who knew her adored her and her beautiful daughter. Condolences to Uchenna’s loving family."

"Such devastating news. She was such a vital and inspiring woman, and so passionate about her work. Sending much love to her family," said another.