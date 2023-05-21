Holly Willoughby will not present This Morning on Monday. ITV confirmed the presenter will not return next week following the news of Phillip Schofield’s exit from the show.

Every year, the presenters take a half-term break, and this year Holly will take hers early. Phillip released a statement saying he has agreed with ITV to quit with immediate effect, and Holly will be absent from screens a week earlier than viewers expected.

Holly’s next episode of This Morning will be on June 5. In a statement, a spokesperson for ITV said: "Holly Willoughby will remain on This Morning and will co-present with members of the This Morning family."

Co-presenter Holly said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Philip’s last episode was on Thursday (May 18). The presenter gave a statement following his exit. He said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.