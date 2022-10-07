After Nintendo Direct released the teaser poster for the forthcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie , animation studio Illumination (who are responsible for the Minions franchise) have now dropped a teaser trailer for the film.

The trailer offers Nintendo fans a chance to not only have a look at the animation style used in the forthcoming movie, but also a glimpse into both the characters and the voices involved in the production.

Perhaps the most important question on everyone’s mind since the cast announcement for the movie is how Chris Pratt , star of the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies, will approach the voice of the Italian plumber .

Would he attempt to mimic the exaggerated accent maybe Mario fans are familiar with throughout the video game franchise?

Or, much like Bob Hoskins did in the 90s adaptation of Nintendo’s flagship character, will Chris Pratt just voice it as Chris Pratt?

Find out for yourself by watching the teaser trailer below.

Who else is in The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

At the Nintendo Direct 2021 presentation in September of that year, Super Mario Bros. creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced that the following actors were confirmed to voice character in the new movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie voice cast

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Khary Payton as The Penguin King

The announcement also confirmed that the voice of Marion from the video game series, Charles Martinet , will also be a voice cameo in the movie.

When will The Super Marios Bros. Movie be released?