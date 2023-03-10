The Jonathan Ross Show is back for another episode this Saturday - here’s who will be appear on the episode

On this week’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, Jonathan is joined by a star-studded cast of celebrities including a heart-throb singer, the most in-demand presenter, a witty comedian and many more. Last week, Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy talked about renewing their wedding vows and hiding from the public.

The legendary chat show first aired on the BBC as Friday Night with Jonathan Ross between 2001 and 2010. In 2011 , it changed names to the Jonathan Ross Show, and moved permanently to ITV. During this time, Ross has conversed with A-listers from across the globe.

Here’s who will be appearing on the Jonathan Ross show this week.

Who is on ITV’s Jonathan Ross Show this week?

Joining Jonathan Ross in the studio this week will be…

Maya Jama (Love Island host)

Niall Horan (Singer)

Dame Prue Leith (Great British Bake Off)

James Acaster (comedian)

Tom Davis (comedian)

How to watch The Jonathan Ross Show this week

Maya Jama is set to return to the Love Island villa tonight to host a fiery recoupling in tonight's episode

