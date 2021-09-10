The full list of National Television Award 2021 winners - including Kate Garraway and Ant and Dec

The National Television Awards (NTAs) took place at the O2 Arena in London last night (9 September).

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, featured performances by artists HRVY and JLS, and was attended by the stars of the small screen.

But who won on the night?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who were the big winners?

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly won the best TV presenter prize at the awards for the 20th consecutive time.

The presenting duo faced competition from Piers Morgan, who had set his sights on ending their domination at the event.

However, he did not attend and shared a photo on Twitter apparently showing him watching the ceremony on his TV at home.

Taking to the stage, McPartlin said: “We were talking in the car on the way here and the first year we won an NTA, Tony Blair was the prime minister and Newcastle United qualified for the Champions League. It just goes to show how long ago it was.

“But do you know what? This one means the most. Twenty years. This is really, really special. You have no idea how special this is.”

Kate Garraway became emotional as she won the authored documentary prize, telling viewers: “Our story is your story.”

The documentary Finding Derek offered a candid insight into the Good Morning Britain presenter’s family life while her husband, former political adviser Derek Draper, spent a year in hospital being treated for coronavirus.

He has since been reunited with his wife and their children, Darcey and Billy, at their family home.

Garraway, who was greeted with a standing ovation as she took to the stage, told the audience: “Thank you so much for voting. I wonder if the reason why you did is because our story is your story.”

Gogglebox star Julie Malone paid an emotional tribute to the cast members who died in the last two years as the show won the factual prize.

The Channel 4 show fended off competition from documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death, travel series Gordon, Gino And Fred: American Road Trip, and Paul O’Grady’s For the Love Of Dogs to claim the gong.

She said: “I would like to nominate it to all the people we have lost sadly over the past 18 months to two years. That’s Andy, Pete, Mary and everybody’s favourite grandma June, who is now reunited with Leon. Thank you so much.”

Martin Compston dedicated Line Of Duty’s NTA to their fans and said their “enthusiasm and dedication never ceases to amaze” him.

The police drama won the award for returning drama, beating programmes including The Crown and Call The Midwife.

And Ricky Gervais described Netflix as “the best broadcaster” after his series After Life won big.

The show, which has run for two series on the streaming giant, secured the comedy prize at the ceremony, fending off competition from shows such as Sex Education, The Vicar Of Dibley and Friday Night Dinner.

The full list of winners:

Bruce Forsyth entertainment award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Returning drama – Line Of Duty

Challenge show – The Great British Bake Off

Serial drama performance – Mollie Gallagher in Coronation Street

Comedy – After Life

New drama – It’s A Sin

Quiz game show – Beat The Chasers

Factual – Gogglebox

Newcomer – Jude Riordan in Coronation Street

Authored documentary – Kate Garraway for Finding Derek

Special recognition – Line Of Duty

Daytime – This Morning

TV presenter – Ant and Dec

Drama performance – David Tennant in Des

Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing

Serial drama – Coronation Street