The final of The Apprentice 2023 is set to air tonight (March 23) bringing to an end almost three months of hard tasks, boardroom bickering and more. This season has seen its fair share of drama with off-screen sackings.
The final will see Marnie Swindells and Rochelle Raye battle it out for the chance to become Lord Sugar’s new business partner, and win the coveted £250,000 to help grow their business and take it to the next level.
To mark the all-important finale of The Apprentice, the team at Betway has analysed Instagram to rank and reveal the most influential former contestants from the BBC series on the social media platform.
The Apprentice has been gracing our screens for 18 years, first airing in 2005. Lord Sugar recently dismissed claims he is slowing down soon, saying he wants to be in charge when the show reaches its 25th birthday.
One notable name in the top 10 is Thomas Skinner. Skinner didn’t win the show, but has since come to be one of the most popular contestants. This is due to the cult following he created over his questionable breakfasts, such as having curry at 6am some days.
Top 10 most popular contestants on The Apprentice
- Luisa Zissman - 622k Instagram followers
- Joseph Valente - 464k Instagram followers
- Thomas Skinner - 267k Instagram followers
- Jennifer Maguire - 153k Instagram followers
- Jemelin Artigas - 148k Instagram followers
- Zeeshaan Shah - 117k Instagram followers
- Sian Gabbidon - 117k Instagram followers
- Saira Khan - 102k Instagram followers
- Harpreet Kaur - 98.2k Instagram followers
- Grainne McCoy - 92.3k Instagram followers