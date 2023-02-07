For Valentine’s Day this year, Tesco is offering customers a fine dining experience in the comfort of their own home with the return of the Finest Valentine’s Dinner for Two which is available to customers who have a Clubcard.

The exclusive deal will launch a few days before Valentine’s Day, on Thursday, February 9. With an array of options to choose from, such as a selection of meat, fish and vegetarian dishes, there’ll be something for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is set to be Tesco’s best and biggest Valentine’s Day deal. For the first time ever, the award-winning Tesco Finest Prosecco has been added to the meal deal drinks offering this year, meaning customers can celebrate love in style.

As well as a romantic meal for two, Tesco is also offering deals for dogs, and an array of gifts for loved ones and friends. There’s also a ‘Bestie Box’ available, for those partaking in ‘palentines’ - Valentine’s Day for your mates

Most Popular

In what looks an enticing deal for vegetarians, the Tesco Finest Vegetable Moussaka which layers a lentil and courgette ragu with aubergine and potatoes and is finished with bechamel sauce and a ciabatta style crumb has also been added.

Items available for Tesco Finest Valentine’s Dinner for Two

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mains

Tesco Finest Vegetable Moussaka

Tesco Finest Ranch Steaks Plus Garlic & Herb & Peppercorn Butter

Tesco Finest Smoked Salmon Gratin

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesco Finest Chicken in Cabernet Sauvignon

Tesco Finest Tomato, Mascarpone and Basil Risotto

Tesco Finest Chicken Legs Mushroom White Wine & Tarragon

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesco Finest British Beef Burger Kit

Tesco Finest Beef Bourguignon Pies

Tesco Finest Lasagne

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finest Duck Breast Portions with a Raspberry Hoisin Sauce

Sides

Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Selection

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesco Finest Creamed Spinach

Tesco Finest Chunky Chips

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise

Tesco Finest Truffle Mac & Cheese

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesco Finest Heart Shaped Potato Croquettes with Black Pepper and Parsley

Dessert

Tesco Finest 6 Raspberry Royale Profiteroles

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesco Finest Chocolate Brownie Heart

Tesco Finest 2 Millionaires Tarts

Finest Belgian White Chocolate and Raspberry Pots

Tesco Finest 2 Caramel Melt in Middle Puddings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesco Finest 2 Lemon Meringue Cheesecake Slices

Drinks

Tesco Finest Prosecco Valdobbiadene Docg

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Lager Beer

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bottle Green 2 X 750Ml

Tesco Finest Pink Lady 2 Pack Apple Juice & Still Lemonade 750Ml

Coca-Cola Zero 6X250ml

Diet Coke Pack 6X250ml

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesco Finest South African Malbec

Tesco Finest South African Sauvignon Blanc

Tesco Finest South African Cinsault Rose