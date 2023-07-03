Taylor Swift fans will be receiving their presale codes in a matter of days - here’s how to get the cheapest tickets

After months of waiting, UK Swifties will finally have the chance to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s Era’s tour as international dates go on sale. That’s right, we’re finally Out Of The Woods and Miss Americana herself is finally returning to the UK after five long years.

The singer took to social media to share her excitement about making her return to stages across the pond, saying: “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since then a reported 14 million people have signed up for presale tickets in the UK alone. After watching US Swifties go through The Great War to get tickets, it’s no wonder that fans in the UK are already feeling the pressure.

Most Popular

With that in mind, Payset looked at resale prices to find out which UK cities you can see your favourite artists live at affordable prices this year. The data revealed some interesting trends that could make going to see Taylor go from a dream to reality, even if you miss out on the general sale tickets.

One revelation from the study said: “Cities that have more than one scheduled show tend to be the cheapest on resale sites. Taylor’s tour has two shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and London, so trying to get tickets to these shows may be a good bet and more affordable.”

Additionally, the study said fans outside of England may have a better chance at finding cheaper tickets: “Ticket prices tend to be cheaper for concerts outside of England (Wales and Scotland), so Taylor’s Cardiff and Edinburgh shows might be a realistic option.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the study did find: “Surprisingly, you can find affordable resale tickets for London shows for some other big artists, such as The Weeknd and Snoop Dog, so don’t count out London if looking for resale!”

So, when do tickets go on sale for Taylor Swift’s UK dates? Here’s everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift has announced she is performing at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium in 2024 as part of her UK Eras tour (Getty Images)

How to get Taylor Swift UK Eras tour tickets

Tickets for the Eras tour will go on sale in July. Here is the full list of dates for general sale tickets:

July 18 - London dates

July 19 - Edinburgh dates

July 20 - Liverpool and Cardiff dates

Taylor Swift UK Era’s tour dates