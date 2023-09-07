Jude Bellingham may now be the frontrunner to win the 2023 Golden Boy - but with unlikely help from Taylor Swift fans

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Swift fans have proved that they are one of the most loyal and fiercest fan bases and could be highly influential in Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham winning the 2023 Golden Boy award in an unusual situation.

Jude became one of the most expensive British players of all time when he completed his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid earlier this year for an initial fee reported to be around £88.5 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to his explosive start with the La Liga giants, and his exploits in Germany earlier in the year, he is in the running for the 2023 Golden Boy and many believe he has a great chance of winning the award.

Most Popular

The Golden Boy is an award that is given by sports journalists to a young male footballer playing in Europe perceived to have been the most impressive during a calendar year. All nominees must be under the age of 21 and play in a European nation’s top tier.

Last year’s award was won by Barcelona wonderkid Gavi, and many believed the trophy could remain in Barcelona with attacking left wing back Alejandro Balde also in the running, with his performances propelling him in international notoriety.

However, his chances could be heavily hit by an angry mob of Taylor Swift fans, after the player admitted he isn’t really a fan of the popstars music with the comment recently going viral.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taylor Swift fans, affectionately known as ‘Swifties’, have now launched a social media campaign against Balde after he said “Do I like Taylor Swift? No, I don’t like her music.”