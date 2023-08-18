Just weeks before it airs once again for a 21st season, Strictly Come Dancing is to team up with DIY SOS for a special episode

Strictly Come Dancing is to team up with a very popular TV show, in what people are branding an ‘epic’ crossover. The dance show just announced its star studded cast for its 21st season.

And the show that Strictly will pair up with is DIY SOS. The BBC dance contest show has been enlisted to help Nick Knowles and his team in a very special episode that is set to air next week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans of DIY SOS are already eagerly awaiting a Children In Need special later this year and will get to see an extra cameo from the show, which will feature some of Strictly’s most recognisable stars.

The episode, which is set to air on Wednesday, August 30, will see Nick team up with a whole host of Strictly stars including Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Graziano Di Prima and Nancy Xu, as well as judge Anton Du Beke.

The Strictly stars will swap the ballroom and dazzling costumes for the building site and hard hats to help bring some sparkle to a derelict performing Arts School in Wallsend, North Tyneside.

The crew had less than a week to transform the dark and dingy space, which was split across two levels and had a graffiti filled concrete yard outside. Anton said: “Myself, Katya and Graziano understand the power of dance and how it brings people together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This could really transform not just the building but the community too. We are thrilled to help out and bring some Strictly magic to the proceedings. And who knows, we may see a future Strictly star in our midst!”

Nick added that he hopes the Strictly professionals were able to ‘inspire’ the Performing Arts School. He said: “We’re back, and what a way to kick off the Big Build with a brilliant group of Strictly stars that will inspire and delight the children, young adults and staff from True Colours.