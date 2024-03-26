Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drone footage shows the devastation caused to a road that was left so badly damaged by a landslip it's still moving one year on. After the landslip on the B4069 in Wiltshire, skaters flocked to the site, using the 45-degree angle road surface as ramps to perform flips and jumps. The road has been closed off to vehicles due to the extent of the damage - but it could soon be repaired 12 months on.

The B4069 damaged by a landslip.

Road couldn't be repaired until the ground stopped moving

Wiltshire Council has now received a planning application, meaning if it's approved, work to restore it could start imminently.

Cllr Caroline Thomas previously said the work could not be carried out until the road stops moving, describing it as a "major undertaking of significant scale". If the application is approved, work could take up to eight months.

The local pub, The Cross Keys in Bradenstoke, has also reportedly lost more than £80,000 in trade since the road was shut.

Lyneham councillor Alison Bucknall said: "It's important we get it right, and we want this to be fixed once.

The B4069 near Lyneham in Wiltshire.