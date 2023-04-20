Ring the bell! Selling Sunset season six finally has a premiere date, and it’s coming sooner than you think.

Netflix has finally confirmed Selling Sunset’s season six release date, and dropped a drama-filled teaser to tide fans over while they wait. That’s right your favourite real estate agents will finally return to Netflix for its sixth season, and much to fans’ delight it’s sooner than you think.

The teaser even features some of the fan favourites returning, as well as two brand new realtors entering the mix. One of the new girls is Bre, who is mother to one of Nick Cannon’s children. She can be seen in the trailer dramatically strutting while her own voice-over says: "I’m kind of a mirror," she explains. "Whatever you give me is what you’re gonna get. I mean business. I’m about my business. I’m here to ---k– this -— up."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bre will be joined by her fellow newcomer Nicole Smith, who can be heard saying: "100 million dollars in sales and counting? If someone were to get in the way of that, there’s going to be an issue."

Most Popular

Heather Rae El Moussa shared the exciting teaser on her Instagram with a caption that reads: “Ready or not… Selling Sunset season 6 officially returns on May 19th on @netflix Who missed us??! #sellingsunset ”

So, who else will return for the sixth season of Selling Sunset? Here’s a full breakdown of what fans can expect. The Hollywood Hills are shaking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selling Sunset season six release date

Selling Sunset season six is scheduled to drop on Netflix on May 19, worldwide.

Selling Sunset season 6 full cast

Advertisement

Advertisement

The show has said goodbye to some of its realtors like Christine Quinn as well as Maya Vander who revealed via her instagram that she had chosen to quit the show. Vander said it was “not an easy decision” but wanted to be with her family in Miami.

Here are the people confirmed to return for season six:

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Mary Fitzgerald

Heather Young

Chrishell Stause

Emma Hernan

Davina Potratz

Amanza Smith

Chelsea Lazkani

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Selling Sunset cast during the season five reunion special.

How to watch Netflix’s Selling Sunset

All episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution

Advertisement

Advertisement