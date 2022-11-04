Sainsbury’s has released its Christmas advert for 2022 and it stars This Morning’s Allison Hammond and the voice of Stephen Fry. The one-minute video showcases Sainsbury’s premium Taste the Difference Christmas range.

The advert is staged in an imaginary mediaeval setting where a countess, played by Allison Hammond, is brought a number plates by the land’s hopeful chefs. Hammond is in charge of choosing the food for a festive banquet.

The countess has a distaste for Christmas pudding and makes her feeling’s known by blowing out the flaming pud sitting upon the cook’s plate. “Bring me something different, or else,” demands Hammond.

The young cook goes back to the kitchen, where he works day and night to create the perfect pudding capable of winning over the stubborn countess. When the fateful day arrives, everyone at the feast is shocked when the cook unveils yet another Christmas pudding.

But the silence is broken by an impressed countess who praises the pudding’s caramelised biscuit, announcing to the room: “That’s a bit of me.” What’s perhaps most striking though, is the mediaeval instrumental take on Wheatus’ Teenage Dirtbag that plods along in the background.

Sainsbury’s head of campaigns Laura Boothby says: “Food plays a central role in any celebration, and we wanted to bring to life the imagination and innovation that goes into creating our Taste the Difference Christmas range. We also wanted the ad to provide some fun and light-hearted Christmas cheer and who better to do that than Alison Hammond.

“The festive feast is a quintessential Christmas moment for many and the perfect setting to celebrate what Sainsbury’s does best: delicious, quality, great value food. We’re always creating and developing new recipes and Christmas is the perfect time to experiment with new twists on traditional flavours.

“We’ve focused on the Christmas pudding specifically because we know it’s divisive – people love it, or they hate it – and that’s why we’ve created the Taste the Difference Caramelised Biscuit Pudding. Pudding lovers can still opt for the traditional dessert, but those who aren’t fans can try our innovative take on the Christmas classic instead.”

Sainsbury’s is investing £60 million in great value food and grocery via its Sainsbury’s Quality, Aldi Price Match campaign, Price Lock and Special Offers. An additional £5 million is being invested into Argos and Habitat furniture lines.

The retailer is launching a new community initiative, supporting charities who work with those in need, with more details coming later this month. Additionally. Sainsbury’s is opening the Pud You Dare Café where visitors can try the brand-new Taste the Difference Caramelised Biscuit Pudding for free.

Alison Hammond says: “I absolutely loved playing The Countess in this year’s Sainsbury’s Christmas advert. It got me feeling all festive and was such a laugh!

“The Taste the Difference Caramelised Biscuit Christmas Pudding was absolutely a bit of me and will definitely make an appearance on our table this year. Just not sure if I can wait until Christmas day to try it again!"