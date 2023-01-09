Iconic British pop group, S Club 7, is set to reform in time for this coming summer with a huge UK tour - 20 years after the band split up. The group were hugely popular up to this point, with four number one hits.

The band was composed of Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens, and Tina Barrett. No official announcement has been made yet, but one is said to be imminent.

Any announcement is expected to reveal dates for a summer tour. The new dates would come 25 years after the group released its first song. This was way back in 1998 and for five years they were a big name on the UK pop music scene.

The incoming dates may have to take some form of back seat due to ill health of 43 year-old lead singer Jo O’Meara.. O’Meara spent a number of days in hospital after having pieces of disc removed from her back. This was an injury which caused her to suffer pain she likened to ‘being shot’.

