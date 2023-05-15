S Club 7 has announced they are rebranding ahead of their reunion tour following the death of Paul Cattermole and departure of Hannah Spearritt.

The pop Band formerly known as S Club 7 has announced that they will change their name to S Club following the death of member Paul Cattermole. The band had been preparing to embark on their reunion tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary when Cattermole tragically died.

Another member, Hannah Spearritt, has since announced she will not be joining the tour which sees the band become a five piece. Jon Lee confirmed the news in an emotional video on the band’s Instagram: "You’ve probably noticed that there’s only five of us here today, and although Hannah will always be part of S Club 7, she won’t be joining us on this tour. We wish her all the best for the future."

The number seven has since been removed from all the band’s social media accounts and websites as of Sunday (May 14). Jon started the video by saying: "Sorry it’s been a while since you’ve heard from us. But in all honesty, we’ve been in a bit of shock and it has taken us a while to find the right words to describe how we feel about losing our brother, Paul."

Fellow member Bradley McIntosh added: "We’re all still in so much disbelief. Paul was a big brother to us, all of us and you guys out there. He truly was a unique specimen of a human being. No one could replace our Paul, he lives on inside, in each and every one of us."

In the video the group were reduced to tears, and said they would be renaming the tour ‘The Good Times tour’ to honour the memory of their former bandmate. Tina Barrett said: "We are calling the tour the Good Times tour in tribute to Paul because that was his song and all the fans know it was his song so it just feels right."