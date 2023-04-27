Ryanair has been forced to cut some flights in August due to delivery issues with their new Boeing aircraft.

Budget airline Ryainair said it will likely cut some flights in August due to delivery delays with their new Boeing aircraft. However, the company has reassured customers that their summer travel plans would not be disrupted, since the manufacturing issues will likely affect less than 10 planes out of its fleet of over 550.

Eddie Wilson, a senior executive at Ryanair, reportedly said the airline will be able to “absorb this in terms of frequency reduction”. He added: “It won’t be material, it won’t affect people, because all the bookings aren’t in for August.”

The announcement comes in the wake of Ryanair’s decision to trim some high-frequency routes in July as a result of the delivery issues, which he described as “very disappointing.” Despite the Boeing issues, Wilson has said Ryanair would “absolutely” hit its annual target of 185 million passengers.

Ryanair spokesperson told a major newspaper : “Boeing’s announcement does not affect Ryanair’s current fleet of 540 737 aircraft. We are currently assessing with Boeing how this will impact the 24 737 aircraft which are scheduled for delivery in the remainder of April, May, and June.”

Ryanair was one of the UK airlines least affected by the delays and cancellations that caused widespread disruption to holidaymakers, following the relaxation of Covid rules and airport strikes, which saw hours-long queues at airports and suitcases piled up at baggage control across the UK and Europe.

Wilson said while the airline doesn’t expect a repeat of the travel chaos, he said: “It’s not going to be perfect.” Meanwhile, O’Leary warned that strikes will cause problems throughout the summer, especially following the strikes by French air traffic control that started on January 19 this year.