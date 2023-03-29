Ryanair responded to a woman who shared a hilarious hack to avoid paying additional luggage fees at airports

Ryanair has responded to a woman’s hilarious hack to avoid paying extra luggage fees. BBC journalist Bobbi Hadgraft posted a tweet saying she’d found the perfect gear to wear on her next flight - a pair of trousers fitted with multiple small pockets.

On her Twitter page, Bobbi illustrated the clever hack, which is seemingly one way to take multiple possessions onboard whilst dodging the airline’s additional cost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to social media, Bobbi showed off her potential purchase of a pair of trousers covered in pockets found during a shopping trip. She wrote alongside the picture: “Wearing these trousers next time I travel with @ryanair.”

Most Popular

The budget airline responded to the tweet with a sassy message and a screenshot of the website selling the clothing item including its price. They said: “£1,280? Just pay for a bag, Bobbi.”

Bobbi then added a photo to say she bought the trousers and its matching jacket. She said: “Ready for my next flight @Ryanair.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tagging Bobbi in a tweet, social media user Marc Jacques Burton thanked the journalist for inspiring him to purchase the MJB pocket set, which has helped him save on cash.