The retrial of ex Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been abandoned as domestic violence charges have been withdrawn.

Ryan Giggs was due to go on trial accused of attacking and controlling his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, and assaulting her younger sister, Emma. The former Wales football manager was accused of "losing control" and headbutting Ms Greville, as well as elbowing her sister in the jaw during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

It was to be the second time Mr Giggs, 49, was to be tried over the allegations, however the charges were withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Tuesday, with prosecutor Peter Wright KC telling Manchester Crown Court that Ms Greville had "indicated an unwillingness" to give evidence.

Mr Wright said there was no realistic prospect of conviction on count one, that of coercive and controlling behaviour, and it was no longer in the public interest to proceed to prosecute on the other charges of assault on Miss Greville and her sister

He added that the first trial had "taken its toll" on her, and her sister, saying it was "not a decision taken lightly".

Judge Hilary Manley formally entered not guilty verdicts in respect of those counts.

Chris Daw KC, defending Giggs, said his client was "deeply relieved the prosecution has finally come to an end after almost three years in which he’s been fighting throughout to clear his name".

"He has always been innocent of these charges, there’s been very, very many lies told about him in court. He’s now been found not guilty of all the charges and going forward would like to rebuild his life and career as an innocent man."

Ryan Giggs denied the offences and underwent a month-long trial, ending last August when the jury failed to reach any verdicts

Giggs was on trial last summer, accused of assaulting his former partner, Ms Greville, causing actual bodily harm, and using controlling and coercive behaviour against her between August 2017 to November 2020.